Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

A laptop screen displays the Fusion360 digital schematics for an in-flight salt and pepper holding tray in the SparkX Cell office at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The smart tray, designed to fit into galley stowage carts, mitigates mess and clean-up requirements post-flight for aircraft transporting distinguished visitors at Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)