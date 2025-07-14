Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 2 of 10]

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    A laptop screen displays the Fusion360 digital schematics for an in-flight salt and pepper holding tray in the SparkX Cell office at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The smart tray, designed to fit into galley stowage carts, mitigates mess and clean-up requirements post-flight for aircraft transporting distinguished visitors at Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9193982
    VIRIN: 250721-F-DO467-1017
    Resolution: 5487x3651
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

