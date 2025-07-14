Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison demonstrates a 3D-printed smart tray to Senior Airman Emily Boales and Staff Sgt. Thomas Morrow, all assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The new design will minimize cleaning time and maintain professional optics for future executive flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9193989
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-DO467-1158
|Resolution:
|4897x3258
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
