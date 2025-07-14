U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, trims excess filament off a 3D-printed smart tray at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The 1st AS bought enough filament to produce an initial order of 10 smart trays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9193990
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-DO467-1061
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.