Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, trims excess filament off a 3D-printed smart tray at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The 1st AS bought enough filament to produce an initial order of 10 smart trays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)