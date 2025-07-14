Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

Old salt and pepper trays demonstrate the impact of turbulence aboard a C-32A at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The new 3D-printed smart trays will prevent shakers from sliding and falling, mitigating spillage during turbulence on executive flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|07.21.2025
|07.21.2025 17:22
|9193983
|250721-F-DO467-1028
|6048x4024
|2.9 MB
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
