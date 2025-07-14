Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, boards a C-32A to test his 3D-printed smart tray at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The C-32A provides executive transport and broad communications capabilities to senior political officials at Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9193988
    VIRIN: 250721-F-DO467-1283
    Resolution: 5846x3890
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights
    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download