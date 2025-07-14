U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, positions the new smart tray into the galley stowage cart aboard a C-32A at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The 3D-printed smart tray modernizes the previous system to securely hold salt and pepper shakers and mitigate spillage during turbulence on executive flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9193987
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-DO467-1229
|Resolution:
|5738x3818
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.