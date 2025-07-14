Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, positions the new smart tray into the galley stowage cart aboard a C-32A at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. The 3D-printed smart tray modernizes the previous system to securely hold salt and pepper shakers and mitigate spillage during turbulence on executive flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)