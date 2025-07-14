Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, uses the Prusa XL 3D printer to build an in-flight salt and pepper holding tray in the SparkX Cell office at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. Within a week of the initial request, Morrison produced a functional 3D prototype that was approved to develop 10 prints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9193985
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-DO467-1048
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
