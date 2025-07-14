Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, uses the Prusa XL 3D printer to build an in-flight salt and pepper holding tray in the SparkX Cell office at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. Within a week of the initial request, Morrison produced a functional 3D prototype that was approved to develop 10 prints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)