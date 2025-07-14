Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

    Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, demonstrates a 3D-printed smart tray to two members of the 1st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. Morrison collected measurements from the 89th Operations Group’s kitchen galley carts to produce a functional proof-of-concept demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9193984
    VIRIN: 250721-F-DO467-1138
    Resolution: 3816x2539
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

