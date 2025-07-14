Shaking things up: 3D-printed tray stops mess on flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Morrison, a flight attendant assigned to the 1st Airlift Squadron, demonstrates a 3D-printed smart tray to two members of the 1st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 21, 2025. Morrison collected measurements from the 89th Operations Group’s kitchen galley carts to produce a functional proof-of-concept demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)