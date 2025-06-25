On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Locklear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks his equipment during vehicle checkout at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 5, 2025. The 628th Fire and Emergency Services maintains personnel at seven fire stations to provide 24/7 coverage to respond to emergencies over all of Joint Base Charleston including the Air Base, Naval Weapons Station, North Auxiliary Field, and flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)