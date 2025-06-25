Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 9 of 9]

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Locklear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks his equipment during vehicle checkout at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 5, 2025. The 628th Fire and Emergency Services maintains personnel at seven fire stations to provide 24/7 coverage to respond to emergencies over all of Joint Base Charleston including the Air Base, Naval Weapons Station, North Auxiliary Field, and flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9142609
    VIRIN: 250605-F-MJ351-1087
    Resolution: 3141x2090
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    training
    Firefighter
    Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency Services

