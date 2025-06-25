On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Locklear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Locklear, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks his equipment during vehicle checkout at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 5, 2025. The 628th Fire and Emergency Services maintains personnel at seven fire stations to provide 24/7 coverage to respond to emergencies over all of Joint Base Charleston including the Air Base, Naval Weapons Station, North Auxiliary Field, and flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – As a radio crackles to life in Fire Station 2’s bay, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters run through their equipment to ensure they are prepared to respond to any call.



While this call is for training, they are all aware that the next call might not be.



“Our job is to be prepared and to be there to help people on their worst days,” said Senior Airman Esteban Barron-Alvidrez, 628th CES firefighter. “We train to make sure we are always ready for any emergency and any scenario that is thrown at us”



Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency Services covers all of Joint Base Charleston including the Air Base, Naval Weapons Station, North Auxiliary Field, and flight line operations.



With the wide scope of their job, the unit conducts specialized training to respond effectively to scenarios in any environment. This training includes live-fire training, emergency medical response, vehicle extrication procedures, hazardous material and aircraft response.



As the base moves through the 100 deadly days of summer, Jeffrey Curl, 628th CES firefighter asks that people be engaged in their own safety to prevent accidents from occurring.



“Just because it hasn’t happened to you, doesn’t mean it won’t,” Curl said. “You aren’t invincible, you have to do your part when able to prevent it.”



According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, following tips such as practicing grill and firework safety, checking smoke detectors monthly, and maintaining good driving habits can stop preventable accidents.



Overall, Curl said that while they train for the worst, they are glad that the 628th Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency Services is supporting a culture of safety which reduces incidents on base.



“As much as we love our job,” Curl said. “Every day that we get zero calls is a day when we know everyone else had a pretty good day. We have a genuine passion for helping people, but we would rather that nothing happens.”



For more information on fire prevention, check out: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/home-fires/prevent-fires/