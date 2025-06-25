U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Barron-Alvidrez, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, removes a windshield during a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services regularly train across fire stations to build unit cohesion to better respond to emergencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:27
|Photo ID:
|9142607
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-MJ351-2071
|Resolution:
|3643x2424
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
No keywords found.