On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Barron-Alvidrez, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, removes a windshield during a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services regularly train across fire stations to build unit cohesion to better respond to emergencies across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)