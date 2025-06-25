On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES hosted the demonstration to show United States Air Force Academy cadets some of the various roles of civil engineering across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)