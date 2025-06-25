U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services remove a roof during a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The training allowed CES Airmen to practice rapid evaluation and response to an automotive emergency, strengthening mission readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
