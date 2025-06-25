James Weaver, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks his oxygen mask during vehicle checkout at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 5, 2025. The 628th Fire and Emergency Services maintains personnel at seven fire stations to provide 24/7 coverage to respond to emergencies over all of Joint Base Charleston including the Air Base, Naval Weapons Station, North Auxiliary Field, and flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:27
|Photo ID:
|9142608
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-MJ351-1016
|Resolution:
|4342x2889
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
