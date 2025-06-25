On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Josean Melendez-Muniz, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, begins cutting a vehicle during an extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services showed United States Air Force Academy cadets the process of breakdown procedures which would be used to remove parts of a vehicle to rescue a trapped individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)