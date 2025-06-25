On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services prepare a vehicle for an extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES regularly train across fire stations to respond to automotive emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)