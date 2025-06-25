Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Josean Melendez-Muniz, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Barron-Alvidrez, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, begin a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services held the demonstration to show United States Air Force Academy cadets some of the various roles of civil engineering across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9142605
    VIRIN: 250604-F-MJ351-2020
    Resolution: 4808x3199
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    training
    Firefighter
    Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download