On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Josean Melendez-Muniz, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Barron-Alvidrez, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, begin a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services held the demonstration to show United States Air Force Academy cadets some of the various roles of civil engineering across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)