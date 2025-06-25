Josean Melendez-Muniz, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, listens to a safety brief before conducting a vehicle extrication demonstration at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 4, 2025. The 628th CES Fire and Emergency Services showed United States Air Force Academy cadets the process of breakdown procedures which would be used to remove parts of a vehicle to rescue a trapped individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:27
Photo ID:
|9142604
VIRIN:
|250604-F-MJ351-2009
Resolution:
|4352x2896
Size:
|3.75 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On fire: JB Charleston firefighters train for summer
