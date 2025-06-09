Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 16 of 18]

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The Interior Alaska Mayors and civic leaders, along with the Clear Space Force Station commander, pose for a group photo during a tour of the installation on May 28, 2025. From left to right: Chief Donald Charlie, First Chief of the Nenana Native Association; City of Anderson Mayor Katie Griebe; Lt. Col. John Burton, Clear Space Force Station Commander; Denali Borough Mayor Chris Noel; Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs; Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagen; and North Pole Mayor Larry Terch. The discussions during the civic leader tour encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9125338
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-UF872-1123
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    Mayors
    Civic Leader Tour
    213th Space Warning Squadron
    Interior Alaska
    13th Space Warning Squadron
    Clear Space Force Station

