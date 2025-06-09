Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Interior Alaska Mayors and civic leaders, along with the Clear Space Force Station commander, pose for a group photo during a tour of the installation on May 28, 2025. From left to right: Chief Donald Charlie, First Chief of the Nenana Native Association; City of Anderson Mayor Katie Griebe; Lt. Col. John Burton, Clear Space Force Station Commander; Denali Borough Mayor Chris Noel; Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs; Nenana Mayor Joshua Verhagen; and North Pole Mayor Larry Terch. The discussions during the civic leader tour encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)