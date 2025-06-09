Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civic leaders from Interior Alaska tour Clear Space Force Station on May 28, 2025, as part of a community outreach event. The discussions encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air Natonal Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)