Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At an outreach event, leadership from Clear Space Force Station welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across Interior Alaska, including Anderson, Healy, Denali Borough, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole, to strengthen relationships and deepen community partnerships. Discussions during the civic leader tour included community information sharing, engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures such as fire incidents, and housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)