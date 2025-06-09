Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 13 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    At an outreach event, leadership from Clear Space Force Station welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across Interior Alaska, including Anderson, Healy, Denali Borough, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole, to strengthen relationships and deepen community partnerships. Discussions during the civic leader tour included community information sharing, engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures such as fire incidents, and housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9125335
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-UF872-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mayors
    Interior Alaska
    13th Space Warning Squadron
    Clear Space Force Station
    213th Space Warnining Squadron
    Mayoral Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download