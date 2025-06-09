Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Donald Charlie, the First Chief of the Nenana Native Association, a Vietnam Veteran, attended the Clear Space Force Station outreach event and tour, speaking about the importance of sharing culture. In an outreach event, leadership from Clear Space Force Station welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across the Interior, including Anderson, Healy, Denali Borough, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole, to bolster relationships and deepen community partnerships. The discussions encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)