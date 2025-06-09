Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 7 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Chief Donald Charlie, the First Chief of the Nenana Native Association, a Vietnam Veteran, attended the Clear Space Force Station outreach event and tour, speaking about the importance of sharing culture. In an outreach event, leadership from Clear Space Force Station welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across the Interior, including Anderson, Healy, Denali Borough, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole, to bolster relationships and deepen community partnerships. The discussions encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9125329
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-UF872-1018
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mayors
    Interior Alaska
    Nenana
    Clear Space Force Station
    Tribal Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download