Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Scott Thompson, Assistant Fire Chief at Clear Space Force Station, discusses preparedness and operations during a mayoral visit and tour of the installation on May 28, 2025. The Civic Leader outreach event welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across Interior Alaska, including Anderson, Healy, Denali Borough, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole, to strengthen relationships and foster community partnerships. Topics included information sharing, community engagement, volunteer opportunities, infrastructure development, emergency response, fire incidents, and housing projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)