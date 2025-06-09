Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Thompson, Clear Space Force Station Assistant Fire Chief, and Forest Shreeve, Denali Borough Emergency Manager, discuss preparedness and operations during a mayoral visit and tour of Clear Space Force Station, May 28, 2025. The outreach event welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across Interior Alaska—including Anderson, Healy, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole—to strengthen relationships and foster community partnerships. Discussions covered topics such as information sharing, engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, infrastructure development, emergency response, fire incidents, and housing projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)