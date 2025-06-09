Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of Clear Space Force Station, Lt. Col. John Burton, takes a photo with Lt. Col. David Kim, the new incoming Clear Space Force Station commander, May 28, 2025. The two commanders hosted an Interior Alaska Mayor's visit and tour. The discussions during the event encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)