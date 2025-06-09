Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of Clear Space Force Station and the 13th Space Warning Squadron, Lt. Col. John Burton, pauses to chat and take a photo with Chief Donald Charlie, the First Chief of the Nenana Native Association and a Vietnam Veteran, during the Clear Space Force Station Civic Leader tour. The discussions during the event encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)