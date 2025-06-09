Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 12 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.1937

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Scott Thompson, Assistant Fire Chief at Clear Space Force Station, discusses preparedness and operations during a mayoral visit and tour of the installation on May 28, 2025. The outreach event welcomed mayors and tribal representatives from across Interior Alaska—including Anderson, Healy, Nenana, Fairbanks, and North Pole—to strengthen relationships and foster community partnerships. Topics included information sharing, community engagement, volunteer opportunities, infrastructure development, emergency response, fire incidents, and housing projects. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.1937
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 21:42
    Photo ID: 9125334
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-UF872-1118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader
    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mayors
    Interior Alaska
    Clear Space Force Station
    Clear Space Force Station Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download