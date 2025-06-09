Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of Clear Space Force Station, Lt. Col. John Burton, exchanges challenge coins with Mayor Larry Terch of North Pole, Alaska, May 28, 2025. Clear Space Force hosted an Interior Alaska Mayor's visit and tour. The discussions during the event encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)