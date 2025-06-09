Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 9 of 18]

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The commander of Clear Space Force Station, Lt. Col. John Burton, exchanges challenge coins with Mayor Larry Terch of North Pole, Alaska, May 28, 2025. Clear Space Force hosted an Interior Alaska Mayor's visit and tour. The discussions during the event encompassed topics such as community information sharing, community engagement initiatives, volunteer opportunities, construction updates, infrastructure development, emergency response measures, including fire incidents, as well as housing developments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 9125331
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-UF872-1121
    Resolution: 3618x2632
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    This work, Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Clear Space Force Station hosts Interior Alaska Mayors and Tribal Leader

    Mayors
    213th Space Warning Squadron
    Interior Alaska
    13th Space Warning Squadron
    Clear Space Force Station
    North Pole Mayor

