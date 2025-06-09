Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10]

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Fighting Eagle assigned to the 202nd Squadron takes off during Buddy Squadron from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron allows Republic of Korea and U.S. forces to share the latest tactics through combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9120328
    VIRIN: 250612-F-LA223-1410
    Resolution: 4311x2425
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
