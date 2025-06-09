USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the 36th Fighter Squadron attend a briefing before taking flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a biannual event where Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force train together, providing an opportunity to practice mission integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)