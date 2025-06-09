USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Newman, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, inspects his aircraft with Airman 1st Class Devin Tigner, 36th Fighter Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before taking flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. During Buddy Squadron, the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force conduct both offensive counter-air and defensive mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)