    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 4 of 10]

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Newman, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, inspects his aircraft with Airman 1st Class Devin Tigner, 36th Fighter Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before taking flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. During Buddy Squadron, the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force conduct both offensive counter-air and defensive mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    This work, USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

