USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Republic of Korea Air Force crew chiefs assess FA-50 Fighting Eagles assigned to the 202nd Squadron before they take flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron provides an opportunity for Osan and other U.S. installations to integrate with partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)