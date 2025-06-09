An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a biannual event where Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force train together, providing an opportunity to practice mission integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9120325
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-LA223-1249
|Resolution:
|5102x2870
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.