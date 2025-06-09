USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Carson, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force pilots during Buddy Squadron training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2025. Buddy Squadron allows Republic of Korea and U.S. forces to share the latest tactics through combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)