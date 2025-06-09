USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Fighting Eagle assigned to the 202nd Squadron taxis for takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron allows Republic of Korea and U.S. forces to share the latest tactics through combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9120327
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-LA223-1359
|Resolution:
|5730x3224
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
