USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Carson, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, reviews briefing slides with Republic of Korea Air Force pilots at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a biannual event where Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force train together, providing an opportunity to practice mission integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)