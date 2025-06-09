Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Carson, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, reviews briefing slides with Republic of Korea Air Force pilots at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9, 2025. Buddy Squadron is a biannual event where Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force train together, providing an opportunity to practice mission integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9120320
    VIRIN: 250609-F-SA893-1012
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download