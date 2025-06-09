U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Newman, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, inspects the cockpit of his aircraft before taking flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Training offensive counter-air and defensive mission sets ensures that U.S. Air Force and partners are ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9120323
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-LA223-1199
|Resolution:
|5633x3169
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.