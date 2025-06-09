USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Newman, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, inspects the cockpit of his aircraft before taking flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2025. Training offensive counter-air and defensive mission sets ensures that U.S. Air Force and partners are ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)