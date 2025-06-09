USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Squadron standby to take flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korean, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron serves as a platform for Osan and other U.S. installations to integrate more closely with partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)