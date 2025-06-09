Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Squadron standby to take flight for Buddy Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korean, June 12, 2025. Buddy Squadron serves as a platform for Osan and other U.S. installations to integrate more closely with partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9120324
    VIRIN: 250612-F-LA223-1228
    Resolution: 6979x3926
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron
    USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download