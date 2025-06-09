No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Wainwright, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, adjusts a bulb on an FL-1D flood light within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. 378th EMXS AGE technicians ensure the proper equipment is mission ready for the generation of combat airpower, which is essential for deterring regional threats and achieving strategic advantage over competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:27
Photo ID:
|9102071
VIRIN:
|250530-F-MP612-1993
Resolution:
|3659x2437
Size:
|909.59 KB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
