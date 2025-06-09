No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Wainwright, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, adjusts a bulb on an FL-1D flood light within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. 378th EMXS AGE technicians ensure the proper equipment is mission ready for the generation of combat airpower, which is essential for deterring regional threats and achieving strategic advantage over competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)