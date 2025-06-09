U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Navara, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, removes a bolt from a faulty brake disc within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. 378th EMXS AGE technicians are responsible for maintaining the integrity of mission-critical equipment, ensuring the U.S. remains a highly agile fighting force in support of the long-term security and stability of the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9102062
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-MP612-1152
|Resolution:
|3761x2505
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.