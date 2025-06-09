No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Navara, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, removes a bolt from a faulty brake disc within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. 378th EMXS AGE technicians are responsible for maintaining the integrity of mission-critical equipment, ensuring the U.S. remains a highly agile fighting force in support of the long-term security and stability of the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)