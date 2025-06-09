No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Wainwright, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, maneuvers an FL-1D flood light on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight maintains the integrity of critical aircraft servicing systems, sustaining the U.S. Air Forces’ expeditionary capability to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces and proactively deter adversarial threats within the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)