U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Wainwright, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, maneuvers an FL-1D flood light on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight maintains the integrity of critical aircraft servicing systems, sustaining the U.S. Air Forces’ expeditionary capability to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces and proactively deter adversarial threats within the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9102067
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-MP612-1748
|Resolution:
|4506x3001
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.