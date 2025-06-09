No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Isaacs, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, verifies an equipment maintenance log within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight provides safe, reliable and timely ground support, maintaining combat ready airpower to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)