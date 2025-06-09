No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raymond Owens, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, flares a hydraulic line within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. Hydraulic systems are utilized to lift and position munitions on an MJ-1 Jammer during aircraft loading operations. The proper flaring and sealing of the hydraulic line ensures that this critical asset maintains the system pressure required to properly execute weapons loading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
