No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake Shaffer, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, replaces an underfrequency relay on an A/M32A-60 turbine generator within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The A/M32A-60 turbine generator supplies electrical and pneumatic power to aircraft while on the ground without starting the engines, allowing for U.S. Air Force maintenance professionals to conduct pre-flight inspections and system checks to ensure the aircraft is ready to perform combat operations at a moments notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)