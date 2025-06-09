No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Navara, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, tightens a brake disc on a MJ-1 Jammer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight performs maintenance on mission-critical equipment to ensure safe, reliable and timely generation of combat airpower in support of regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)