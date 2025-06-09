U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raymond Owens, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, secures a hydraulic seal in a flaring tool kit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. 378th EMXS AGE technicians are responsible for maintaining various types of equipment essential to providing critical airpower used to deter adversaries and defend U.S. service members and regional partners within the U.S. CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9102069
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-MP612-1454
|Resolution:
|4360x2904
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.