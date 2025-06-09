No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayden Mohika, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, performs an equipment maintenance check on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight conducts routine inspections of equipment to ensure aircraft across the installation are postured to deter and defend U.S. personnel, assets and partners, while maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)