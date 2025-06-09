No Airpower Without Ground Power: 378th EMXS AGE technicians provide mission-critical support

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Isaacs, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, fuels an FL-1D flood light within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 30, 2025. The 378th EMXS AGE flight promotes the collective development of airpower by maintaining critical equipment, effectively ensuring the lethality and readiness of the U.S. Air Force to defend against regional stability and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9102065
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-MP612-1903
|Resolution:
|4096x2728
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
