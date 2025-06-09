Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Jay Carbajal, Sgt. Dylan Boshart and Staff Sgt. Tyler Hogue, assigned to III Armored Corps, review their paper targets following live-fire qualification during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Analyzing shot groups helped assess individual marksmanship proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)