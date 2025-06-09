Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 89th Military Police, sprint to the final event of the stress shoot during the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 8, 2025. Speed and stamina were critical as they pushed through physical exhaustion while maintaining focus and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)